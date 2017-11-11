The University of Calgary Dinos secured their place in next weekend’s U SPORTS Mitchell Bowl following a memorable Hardy Cup win over the UBC Thunderbirds on a last second field goal off the foot of placekicker Niko DiFonte.

The Dinos (7-1), who secured home field following a first place regular season in the Canada West division, hosted the second place Thunderbirds (6-2) on Saturday afternoon at McMahon Stadium.

DiFonte gave the Dinos an early 1-0 lead on the opening kickoff as the Thunderbirds conceded the single on the 70 yard kick that provided an example of the kicker’s leg strength for the first time, but certainly not the last, during the Remembrance Day game.

The teams exchanged touchdowns in the first quarter but a safety and DiFonte’s second single of the stanza gave the Dinos an 11-7 lead.

The second quarter saw DiFonte split the uprights on three field goal attempts and UBC countered with a 51-yard touchdown reception from Michael O’Connor to Trivel Pinto. At the half, the Dinos were up 20-14.

Dinos quarterback Adam Sinagra found Richard Sindani for a six-yard touchdown in the third quarter and the Thunderbirds reduced their deficit after O’Connor connected with Alex Morrison on a 40-yard score, O’Connor’s third touchdown pass of the game. The Dinos held a 28-21 cushion entering the fourth quarter.

The final quarter saw an onslaught of scoring. Following an early DiFonte field goal, the Thunderbirds found the end zone twice and jumped out to a 35-31 lead with just under 10 minutes left in regulation.

Sinagra found Hunter Karl on a 28 yard touchdown strike as the Dinos regained the lead and DiFonte’s fifth field goal of the game had the home team up by a score of 41-35 with 1:56 remaining on the clock.

The Thunderbirds, under the guidance of former Dinos head coach Blake Nill, mounted the comeback and capped what appeared to be a game-winning drive with a 6 yard touchdown and convert that had UBC up 42-41 with only 16 seconds left in regulation.

The Dinos conceded the single on the kickoff and started their final drive of the game at their own 35 yard line and on the unfavourable side of a 43-41 score.

Sinagra found Tyler Ledwos on an 18 yard pass to bring the Dinos close to midfield and a short pass to Robert Stewart on the following play moved the ball to the Thunderbirds 52 yard line with two seconds left.

Despite the fact his kicker’s longest field goal of the season was 49 yards, Dinos head coach Wayne Harris brought in DiFonte to attempt the 59 yard kick. DiFonte was mobbed by his teammates as his kick sailed through the uprights as the clock expired.

“It was a perfect snap, perfect pin. I just did my job,” said a jubilant DiFonte after the game.“We got close enough. Happy I got a chance. Something I dream about at night so I’m happy I got it.”

The Dinos will face Laval in the Mitchell Bowl on November 18 with a berth in the Vanier Cup at stake.