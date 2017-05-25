A busy northeast restaurant is turning away customers after it was shut down last week because of health violations.

The Apna Punjab Sweet & Samosa Factory, located at 5150 47 Street N.E., was closed after Alberta Health Services officials found a number of issues in the kitchen.

A seven page notice outlines the problems and AHS says the restaurant was infested with mice and that droppings were found in food preparation and storage areas.

A dead mouse was also discovered where food is stored and inspectors said that food equipment was contaminated with grime and old food debris.

This is just one of a few restaurants that have been forced to close recently and AHS says these type of infractions are concerning.

Inspectors routinely look for infestations, which do happen occasionally.

“Our public health inspectors work with operators to make sure all our food establishments are safe. We do find conditions that result in infractions such as infestations and when that happens our operators make sure they can work with the operators to resolve those situations,” said Dr. Jason Cabaj, Medical Officer of Health, AHS Calgary zone.

Inspections are conducted at least once a year but can be done quarterly and restaurants are checked based on their record and style of dining. Additional inspections can be ordered if there are concerns.

“Alberta Health Services has a compliment of inspectors that works to assess the risk associated with all our food safety issues and restaurants operating in Calgary,” said Cabaj. “We’re adequately staffed to inspect both routinely and then on, in terms of any complaints or demands, for additional inspections.

In 2016, AHS issued 37 closure orders for violations of the Public Health Act Food Regulation that posed a risk to public health.

(With files from Ina Sidhu)