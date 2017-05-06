First responders set up shop in the parking lot outside of McMahon Stadium on Saturday to help equip Calgarians with the necessary knowledge to face real-life emergencies.

The free event, which had been held on an annual basis, returned following a one-year hiatus prompted by the Fort McMurray wildfires. The 2016 event was cancelled as dozens of Calgary firefighters headed north to help battle the destructive fire coined as ‘The Beast’ and hundreds of EMS and search & rescue workers volunteered their time to assist the displaced.

The wildfire, one of the costliest disasters in Canadian history, highlighted the importance of preparing for emergencies.

“We saw so many people pushed out of Fort Mac,” recall Chief Tom Sampson of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency, “When they got pushed out, they had nothing with them when they left.”

“We advocate for a 72-hour kit, including some of your collectibles right at your door, said Samson. “When you have to leave in the middle of the night because something pushes you out, you grab it, you go and you’re good.”

Sampson says a kit should include essential including food, water, medication, flashlights and batteries. “All of the things that will allow you to be on your own and self-sufficient for a period of time.” For a full list of supplies to include in a kit, visit City of Calgary - build your emergency preparedness kit.

In addition to an emergency kit, Acting Lieutenant Steven Wilson of the Calgary Fire Department says families should develop an evacuation procedure for their homes.

“Have an escape plan for your house and have a meeting place once you do escape,” said Wilson.

Disaster Alley also provided an opportunity for the public to meet the men and women behind the uniform and learn more about their roles.

“This is a great way for us to show people what we do and show them we’re parents, husbands and wives just like everybody else,” said Acting Sergeant Dan Kim of the Calgary Police Service’s HAWCS unit.

Saturday’s event kicked off National Emergency Preparedness Week.

With files from CTV Calgary's Alesia Fieldberg