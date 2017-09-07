A Calgary family is hoping to locate the owner of a dog, believed to be a poodle-terrier mix, after they found the frail and unkempt animal last week in a forested area in central Alberta.

Tara Hanson and her family were camping on Friday, September 1 at a spot southwest of the town of Sundre, along Coal Camp Road, when they spotted a dog during their firewood run. “He was basically just on the side of the road,” recalled Hanson. “He looked like a statue. He was covered in forestry debris. He was very skinny and frail, dehydrated.”

Hanson’s husband brought the animal into their truck and the dog drank from a water bottle without hesitation. “I snuggled him and just gave him a lot of love,” said Hanson. “He was shaking and terrified. I think he’d been out there for probably a couple of days.”

“Either he roamed off or he possibly was dumped. He’s an older dog, probably around 11 or 12.”

The family brought the dog back to their trailer and started calling him Duke. “We got back into camp, my husband gave him a bath and brushed him out and we fed him, gave him some more water. He had a nice couple days in our trailer along with my cat and my dog.”

When their camping trip reached its end, the family returned to Calgary and took Duke to a veterinary clinic. The dog’s owner has yet to be identified.

“I would love to keep him but first we’d like to find his owners if possible,” said Hanson. “That’s the right thing to do.”

Anyone who recognizes the dog is asked to contact Tara at 403-807-1117.