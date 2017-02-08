The Calgary court hearing the triple murder trial of Douglas Garland is expected to hear more disturbing testimony on Wednesday.

Garland is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their grandson Nathan O’Brien in the summer of 2014.

On Tuesday, the court heard from an RCMP expert on DNA who testified about a number of pieces of DNA evidence recovered from the Liknes and Garland homes.

Vivian Mohrbutter told the court that DNA from all three victims was found on weapons, rubber boots and in the ashes of a fire pit on the Garland farm.

She also said that Garland’s DNA was found on weapons stored in a bag and a box of handcuffs stored in an outbuilding at the farm.

A swab taken of a stain on the shoes he wore during his original arrest also tested positive as belonging to Alvin Liknes, Mohrbutter said.

The Crown alleges that Garland took Alvin and Kathy Liknes and Nathan O’Brien from their home in Parkhill on June 29, 2014.

They say he killed them on his parents’ farm near Airdrie.

