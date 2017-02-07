The expert witness on DNA in the Crown’s case against Douglas Garland is expected to testify on Tuesday.

Garland, 56, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the killings of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their grandson, five-year-old Nathan O’Brien.

The DNA expert is expected to shed some light on the genetic evidence located on the Garland property.

The day’s testimony comes after a chilling situation during Monday’s proceedings when the head of a company that takes aerial photos revealed images taken of the Garland property just days after the three disappeared.

The photos showed what appeared to be the bodies of two adults wearing adult diapers near a couple of sheds and a smaller figure nearby.

Photos taken the next day were also shown to the jury and showed nothing but an empty spot on the grass.

The court also heard about the extensive work that was done in tracking a green pickup truck, believed to be driven by Garland, through the City of Calgary and then north of the city.

The Crown alleges that Garland took Alvin, Kathy and Nathan from their home in Parkhill to his parents’ farm near Airdrie where he killed them.

