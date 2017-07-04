A Calgary woman is facing charges after a witness reported a dog being dragged behind a car down the Trans-Canada Highway on Sunday.

CP police contacted Strathmore RCMP just after noon on July 2 to report a dog in distress.

The CP member was approached by a motorist along Highway 1 who said that they had seen a dog on a leash being dragged by a black Pontiac Vibe near Range Road 270.

The witness told the officer that the vehicle was last seen heading towards Langdon on Highway 797 and police patrolled the area but were unable to find the dog or vehicle.

Police were called again at 6:40 p.m. by someone who reported a vehicle that had an injured dog tied to it, in a field near Range Road 265 and Township Road 242.

RCMP went to the scene and say the vehicle matched the description of the one that was involved in the earlier incident and that the driver was not with the car.

The dog was found suffering from critical injuries that were consistent with being dragged behind a vehicle.

The border collie cross was taken by police to a local emergency shelter but its injuries were too extensive and it had to be put down.

Police were able to track down the driver and owner of the vehicle and arrested a 40-year-old Calgary woman.

Her name is being withheld until charges have been laid.

Anyone who witnessed these incidents is asked to contact Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535.