Authorities have seized a pair of German Shepherds and issued tickets against their owner in connection with an attack on a four-year-old boy on Tuesday afternoon.

Community Standards officers took the dogs, one male and one female, into custody where they will be held pending a hearing.

A pair of tickets, under the Responsible Pet Ownership Bylaw, has been issued to the owner.

Officials say the violations are for the vicious attack that caused the severe injury of a four-year old boy.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a home on Castleridge Way N.E. for reports that a young boy had been bitten by a dog.

When crews got there, they found the child suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital for treatment.

CPS says that the boy was with his parents visiting other family members when the attack took place.

Both of the dogs were inside a fenced yard and the boy entered the area to play with them.

The boy’s father went into the backyard and witnessed the attack unfold.

The dogs were contained in another room in the home while the injured boy was tended to.

There is no information on when the hearing will take place.

The maximum fine for each of the violations is $10,000.