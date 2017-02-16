A Calgary jury has found Douglas Garland guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and Nathan O’Brien in 2014.

The 12 person jury returned the verdict just after 2:00 p.m. Thursday after 8.5 hours of deliberation.

The packed courtroom was silent as the accused was brought in to hear his fate.

Family and friends of the victims sobbed as the verdict was read.

The conviction comes with an automatic life sentence, with no chance of parole for 25 years, but that could be extended to 75 years of ineligibility.

Garland, 57, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their grandson, five-year-old Nathan O’Brien.

Justice Gates took the entire day of proceedings on Wednesday to inform the jury about their responsibility, telling them that they must look at the situation objectively and not let their emotions enter into it.

He said that they must consider all of the evidence submitted throughout the trial; all 89 exhibits and 48 witnesses.

The Crown alleges that Garland attacked and kidnapped his victims from their home in Parkhill and then took them to his parents’ farm where he killed them and disposed of their bodies.

The defence told the court that there was no DNA linking Garland to the Liknes home and while DNA from all three victims was found on items recovered from his property, there’s no proof he killed them.

Jurors were told that they can consider four verdicts for each victim; first or second-degree murder, manslaughter or not guilty.

The deliberations resumed at 9:00 a.m. and there are no details on when a verdict will come out.

Since the jurors have now been sequestered, more details of the case have been released, including testimony from Rod O'Brien, Nathan's father, about the public release of one of the court exhibits.

The pictures are a key piece of evidence for the Crown because lawyers said it showed the bodies of Alvin, Kathy and Nathan lying in the grass.

O’Brien told the court that he didn’t want the photo released because it would cause harm to his other two boys and even wind up on the Internet.

He said that the photo was 'going to harm' his boys, Max, 4, and Luke, 14.

O'Brien further said that his son doesn't want to talk about what happened and often seems depressed as a result of the incident.

Prosecutors also opposed to the release of the image compared it to autopsy photos that have also been withheld from public release.

Justice David Gates agreed with his testimony and ruled that the photo would not be released.

A number of details from the original investigation in 2014, including information on Garland's criminal past was not mentioned during the trial.

At that time, CTV Calgary obtained records that showed Garland was given parole just months after he had been arrested in 2000 on drug and identity theft charges.

The identity theft charges stem from an incident in 1992 where he assumed the identity of Matthew Hartley, a teenager from Cardston who was killed in a 1980 car crash.

Garland took the teen's identity in order to hide from authorities seeking his arrest on drug charges. He managed to hide for seven years in Vancouver, working as a chemist.

When he was arrested following the Liknes and O'Brien murders, he possessed a bank card bearing Hartley's name.

The documents also detailed other criminal charges against Garland including possessing a prohibited weapon and assault but those charges were thrown out.

The parole board said in its report:

"While the weapons and assault charges are indicative that you may commit a violent offence, given that you are 40 years of age and have never incurred a conviction for violence and in the absence of documented indicators of a propensity for violence, there are no reasonable grounds to believe release is likely to result in a violent crime prior to warrant expiry date."

The board also noted that Garland's mental health issues appeared to have contributed to his criminal activities, but that:

"Your mental health is assessed as having stabilized and with close monitoring in the community residential facility and by mental health professionals, you are assessed as a manageable risk. The charges you incurred were for alleged behavior prior to the current convictions."

The documents did not go into detail about the mental issues Garland suffered from.

@CTVInaSidhu and @CTVJKanygin are covering the trial for CTV Calgary.

A Twitter List by CTVCalgary