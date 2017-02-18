Convicted triple murderer Douglas Garland was transported from the Calgary Remand Centre by ambulance late Friday night following an assault allegedly at the hands of his fellow inmates.

EMS Public Education Officer Stuart Brideaux confirms a paramedic crew was called to the Calgary Remand Centre, located in the 12200 block of 85 Street Northwest, at approximately 10:20 p.m. Friday following reports of an assault. The patient, a man in his late 50s, was transported by ambulance to an undisclosed hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition with unspecified soft-tissue injuries.

As of early Saturday afternnon, the victim remained in hospital.

According to police, the 57-year-old victim and the alleged offenders are inmates at the Calgary Remand Centre. Alberta Justice confirms several inmates were responsible for the assault.

Sources confirm to CTV Calgary that the victim of the attack was 57-year-old Douglas Garland.

Garland had been sentenced to 75 years in prison without parole on Friday afternoon following first degree murder convictions in connection with the deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and the couple’s five-year-old grandson Nathan O’Brien.

The Calgary Police Service continues to investigate Friday's incident alongside the ministry of Alberta Justice and Soliicitor General. Additional details will be released once the responsible parties are charged.