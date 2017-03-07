Officials at Edmonton Institution say convicted triple murderer Douglas Garland was taken to hospital after he was found injured in his cell on Monday night.

Garland was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and Nathan O’Brien in 2014 and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 75 years.

He was sent to the maximum security prison in Edmonton following the trial and a correction official says he was discovered in his cell at about 9:10 p.m.

Garland was taken to hospital but there is no word yet on his condition.

This is the second time Garland has been attacked while incarcerated.

Just hours after he was sentenced, he was attacked and beaten by four inmates in the Calgary Remand Centre.

The assistant warden at Edmonton Institution says they are reviewing video footage and are working to identify those responsible for this latest attack.