For the second time this month, broken glass rained down from the new Brookfield Place Tower in downtown Calgary, shutting down a number of streets and the 1 Street LRT station on Monday morning.

High winds on Sunday ended up breaking a window on the 23rd floor of the building, sending glass raining onto the pavement below, with much of the debris landing near a car.

No one was injured in the incident, but officials shut down a number of blocks on 1 Street S.W. between 5 and 8 Avenue S.W. The closures also include:

6 Avenue (between Centre Street and 2 Street S.W.)

7 Avenue (between Centre Street and 2 Street S.W.)

Two weeks ago, it was the same situation at Brookfield Place when a basket used by some window washers was blown by high winds into the side of the building, breaking one of the panes. No one was injured in that incident either.

The situation has made some Calgarians nervous about walking around in the downtown core.

"It has to be straightened out because we live in downtown Calgary and, at any one time, there's 100,000 people walkig around the streets down here. We can't have glass falling off of buildings on top of people," one man said.

As for affected routes, the CTrain is still running in the core but it will not be stopping at the 1 Street Station.

A number of bus routes have also been affected. For more information, consult Calgary Transit's website.

There is no timeline on when the closure will be lifted.