A group of Airdrie residents congregated around a canal in Bayside on Friday night to say good bye to a six-year-old boy who did not survive a fall through the ice earlier in the week.

The candlelight vigil was held on the bridge near the waterway and a makeshift memorial of flowers, signs offering condolence and stuffed animals was constructed in the park.

On Monday, the boy and his 10-year-old brother were on the ice when the ice gave way, sending them into the water below. An unknown citizen witnessed the ordeal and called 911.

Fire crews rescued the boys from the frigid water. The younger of the two was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to the Alberta Children’s Hospital but he did not survive.

The elder sibling was transported to hospital for treatment of hypothermia and was subsequently released.

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise funds for the family and a trust donation account has been opened at the local TD Bank.