Two people are facing a slew of charges in connection to a drug trafficking operation at a home in the Applewood Park area.

Police received tips from the public about possible drug activity at a property in the 0-100 block of Applecroft Road S.E. on May 23 and an investigation was launched.

“Thank you to the community of Applewood for assisting us in this investigation. They made it clear that this type of activity is not welcome in their neighbourhood,” said District 4 Insp. Kelly Campbell.

A search warrant was issued on a home and vehicle on Thursday and police seized:

3.9 grams of psilocybin

142.2 grams of marijuana

46.7 grams of crystal methamphetamine

17.2 grams of crack cocaine

2 pills of oxycodone

2.2 grams of marijuana seeds

3 Percocet pills

CZ 858 tactical rifle

Winchester model 70 rifle

Stun stick

Numerous high caliber ammunition

Drug paraphernalia

Cell phones

$2,559 cash

Police and Safer Communities and Neighborhoods are working together to tackle the community’s ongoing concerns about the property.

“Chronic problem houses have a huge impact on the feeling of safety within a community,” said Campbell. “We take these issues seriously, but we can’t do it alone. We need communities to step up, have a voice and report suspicious activity.”

Trevor Honish, 49, of Calgary, is charged with:

12 counts of possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order

One count of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Two counts of possession of firearm without a licence

One count of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Two counts of careless storage of a firearm, firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Two counts of careless storage of firearm

One count of possession of methamphetamines for the purpose of trafficking

One count of possession of cocaine crack for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking

One count of trafficking in cocaine crack

One count of possession of cannabis marijuana for the purpose of trafficking

Four counts of possession of drugs

Tara Sprayson, 34, of Calgary, is charged with:

One count of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Two counts of careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Two counts of careless storage of a firearm

Two counts of possession of firearm without a licence

One count of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

One count of possession of cocaine crack for the purpose of trafficking

One count of possession of methamphetamines for the purpose of trafficking

One count of possession of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking

One count of trafficking in cocaine crack

Four counts of possession of drugs

One count of trafficking methamphetamines

Police are expected to speak on the charges at a news conference on Wednesday morning.