Dozens of charges laid in southeast drug trafficking investigation
Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017 8:19AM MDT
Two people are facing a slew of charges in connection to a drug trafficking operation at a home in the Applewood Park area.
Police received tips from the public about possible drug activity at a property in the 0-100 block of Applecroft Road S.E. on May 23 and an investigation was launched.
“Thank you to the community of Applewood for assisting us in this investigation. They made it clear that this type of activity is not welcome in their neighbourhood,” said District 4 Insp. Kelly Campbell.
A search warrant was issued on a home and vehicle on Thursday and police seized:
- 3.9 grams of psilocybin
- 142.2 grams of marijuana
- 46.7 grams of crystal methamphetamine
- 17.2 grams of crack cocaine
- 2 pills of oxycodone
- 2.2 grams of marijuana seeds
- 3 Percocet pills
- CZ 858 tactical rifle
- Winchester model 70 rifle
- Stun stick
- Numerous high caliber ammunition
- Drug paraphernalia
- Cell phones
- $2,559 cash
Police and Safer Communities and Neighborhoods are working together to tackle the community’s ongoing concerns about the property.
“Chronic problem houses have a huge impact on the feeling of safety within a community,” said Campbell. “We take these issues seriously, but we can’t do it alone. We need communities to step up, have a voice and report suspicious activity.”
Trevor Honish, 49, of Calgary, is charged with:
- 12 counts of possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order
- One count of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Two counts of possession of firearm without a licence
- One count of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
- Two counts of careless storage of a firearm, firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- Two counts of careless storage of firearm
- One count of possession of methamphetamines for the purpose of trafficking
- One count of possession of cocaine crack for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking
- One count of trafficking in cocaine crack
- One count of possession of cannabis marijuana for the purpose of trafficking
- Four counts of possession of drugs
Tara Sprayson, 34, of Calgary, is charged with:
- One count of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Two counts of careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- Two counts of careless storage of a firearm
- Two counts of possession of firearm without a licence
- One count of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
- One count of possession of cocaine crack for the purpose of trafficking
- One count of possession of methamphetamines for the purpose of trafficking
- One count of possession of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking
- One count of trafficking in cocaine crack
- Four counts of possession of drugs
- One count of trafficking methamphetamines
Police are expected to speak on the charges at a news conference on Wednesday morning.
