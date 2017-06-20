If you enjoy walks along the Bow River in downtown Calgary, you may have noticed your stroll has gotten a bit sunnier.

The city says it’s removed 42 mature poplar trees from along the pathway as part of a redesign meant to include flood mitigation work.

Officials say the trees needed to be cut down because the pathways are being raised to create a two metre high berm and long flood wall that doubles as a bench.

The city says the changes will protect parts of the downtown core from a 1 in 200 year flood event while also providing a division between cyclists and pedestrians on the busy promenade.

“There’ll be enhanced spaces for people to gather; there’s a garden area. We are doing some natural stabilization; soil stabilization along the river bank. So, creating opportunities for people to come down and experience the river in a safe measure,” said Joyce Tang with the City of Calgary Urban Strategy department.

The city plans to replace the trees with new, younger and smaller trees sometime over the year.

The project is expected to be completed by next summer.