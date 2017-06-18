An early morning collision involving a CTrain and the guard rail along the platform of the City Hall LRT station, destroyed a car but the two occupants of the vehicle escaped relatively unscathed.

EMS Public Education Officer Stuart Brideaux says a paramedic crew responded to the station on 7 Ave SE shortly after 1:00 a.m. following reports of a crash along the CTrain tracks. On arrival, the EMS crew encountered a crumpled Audi sedan with significant damage along the passenger and driver sides.

The two occupants of the car had self-extricated from the wreckage through the sunroof. The driver of the car, a 20-year-old woman, suffered minor soft tissue injuries and was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in stable condition. The passenger was assessed at the scene but did not require additional medical attention.

There were no reported injuries to the occupants of the CTrain or to people standing on the station platform.

Northbound Macleod Trail was closed for several hours between 9 Avenue and 6 Avenue Southeast and CTrain service was rerouted around the crash scene.

An investigation into the crash is underway.