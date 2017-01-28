Driver goes missing following TransCanada Highway crash near Canmore
David McSween was last seen on Monday, January 23, near Dead Man's Flats following a crash on the TransCanada Highway
Published Saturday, January 28, 2017 5:08PM MST
Last Updated Saturday, January 28, 2017 5:54PM MST
The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public in the search for a 34-year-old father who was last seen Monday night on Highway 1 near Canmore.
David McSween of Calgary was driving his 2015 Nissan Sentra on the TransCanada Highway near Dead Man’s Flats when his car was involved in a collision. According to his family, McSween was believed to be on his way to Canmore when his car struck a semi. The 34-year-old has not been heard from since.
McSween was last seen standing along the highway at approximately 10:00 p.m. Police suspect a passing motorist may have offered him a ride.
The 34-year-old is described as a:
- Caucasian male
- Approximately 5’10” tall
- With a medium build
- Having brown hair and green eyes
Anyone with information regarding McSween’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.
