The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public in the search for a 34-year-old father who was last seen Monday night on Highway 1 near Canmore.

David McSween of Calgary was driving his 2015 Nissan Sentra on the TransCanada Highway near Dead Man’s Flats when his car was involved in a collision. According to his family, McSween was believed to be on his way to Canmore when his car struck a semi. The 34-year-old has not been heard from since.

McSween was last seen standing along the highway at approximately 10:00 p.m. Police suspect a passing motorist may have offered him a ride.

The 34-year-old is described as a:

Caucasian male

Approximately 5’10” tall

With a medium build

Having brown hair and green eyes

Anyone with information regarding McSween’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.