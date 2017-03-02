Driver in fatal Banff tour bus crash charged
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Thursday, March 2, 2017 12:23PM MST
The driver of a tour bus that crashed into a group of people in Banff last fall has been charged with careless driving.
The bus, operating under Calgary tour company Amazing Travel, pulled into the view point at Castle Mountain Lookout on September 21, 2016 and the driver and all 19 passengers got out to enjoy the scenery.
The bus then rolled forward and struck several passengers.
A 53-year-old woman was killed and a 55-year-old man was seriously injured as a result.
The bus ended up plunging into the Bow River.
The driver, who has not been named, has been charged with careless driving under the Traffic Act.
The maximum fine for careless driving is $400.
He is expected to appear in court on March 8.
Amazing Travel, incorporated in 2006, has two locations in Calgary and operates seven vehicles with nine drivers on staff.
The names of the victims have not been released.
