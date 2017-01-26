A man has been transported by ambulance to hospital following a late afternoon crash in Silver Springs.

According to police, the crash occurred at the intesection of Silvergrove Way and Silvergrove Drive N.W. shortly after 5:00 p.m. Officers say the driver of the truck attempted to navigate a turn and collided with a Calgary Transit bus.

The driver of the pickup truck was pinned within the wreckage of the vehicle.

EMS Public Education Officer Stuart Brideaux says the man, believed to be in his early 20s, was extricated from the vehicle and transported to the Foothills Medical Centre with serious injuries to his head, pelvis and legs.

Police say the driver of the bus was not seriously injured.

More details to follow