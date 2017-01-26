Driver in potentially life threatening condition following collision with bus in Silver Springs
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 6:36PM MST
A man has been transported by ambulance to hospital following a late afternoon crash in Silver Springs.
According to police, the crash occurred at the intesection of Silvergrove Way and Silvergrove Drive N.W. shortly after 5:00 p.m. Officers say the driver of the truck attempted to navigate a turn and collided with a Calgary Transit bus.
The driver of the pickup truck was pinned within the wreckage of the vehicle.
EMS Public Education Officer Stuart Brideaux says the man, believed to be in his early 20s, was extricated from the vehicle and transported to the Foothills Medical Centre with serious injuries to his head, pelvis and legs.
Police say the driver of the bus was not seriously injured.
More details to follow
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Wildrose Leader endorses potential merger with the PCs
- Driver in potentially life threatening condition following collision with bus in Silver Springs
- Testing of Garland's truck indicated presence of blood
- Police attempt to identify Mazda Protégé in connection with Baatarsuren shooting death
- Province renews funding commitment to support avalanche safety in Alberta