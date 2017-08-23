Members of the Gleichen RCMP detachment are investigating a Monday afternoon carjacking at a rest stop along the Trans-Canada Highway.

RCMP say the driver of a Honda Pilot stopped in the parking lot near Gleichen at around 3:30 p.m. Monday when a dark grey car pulled into the rest stop. One of the car’s three occupants exited the vehicle with a weapon and approached the man who had stepped out of his SUV. The armed suspect demanded the man’s wallet, watch and the keys to the SUV and the victim complied.

Two of the suspects left the area in the grey car, make and model not confirmed, while the suspect with the firearm drove off in the ill-gotten SUV. Both vehicles were seen heading west on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The victim was not injured in the carjacking and he reported the incident to police..

The stolen Honda Pilot was located south of Strathmore. The two male suspects and the female suspect have not been apprehended.

Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to contact the Gleichen RCMP detachment, 403-734-3056, or Crime Stoppers.

The town of Gleichen is located approximately 80 kilometres east of Calgary city limits.