A 20-year-old woman remains in critical, life threatening condition at the Foothills Medical Centre following an early morning crash on the eastside of the city.

According to police, a westbound Ford Taurus was travelling at a high rate of speed along Glenmore Trail near Stoney Trail at approximately 1:20 a.m. The driver, a 20-year-old woman, attempted to pass another westbound vehicle when she lost control of the car and left the roadway. The Taurus struck an embankment on the north side of the road, flipped, and caught fire.

The three occupants of the car escaped from the burning vehicle.

EMS transported the 20-year-old woman to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life threatening condition. The two passengers, a 28-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, suffered injuries including broken bones and bruises and were transported to hospital in stable condition.

Police suspect excessive speed contributed to the crash. Alcohol and drugs are also believed to have played a role in the incident.

The Calgary Police Service continues to investigate the single vehicle collision.