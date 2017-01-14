Driver taken to hospital after flipping vehicle on Deerfoot Trail
Despite heavy damage to the vehicle, the driver had only minor injuries.
Published Saturday, January 14, 2017 1:45PM MST
A vehicle hit the median and rolled near 16 Avenue N.E. early Saturday morning, sending the driver to hospital.
The driver, a man in his 20s, had only minor injuries in the crash that ripped the engine from the vehicle at about 4:40 a.m.
Police do not suspect alcohol was involved in the crash but would not say if speed was a factor.
