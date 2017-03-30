RCMP have seized an aerial drone from a Red Deer resident after it was reportedly flown near a STARS Air Ambulance as it was making an approach to the hospital.

Police were notified about the situation at about 9:25 a.m. on March 29 and responded soon after, locating the owner nearby.

The drone, a foldable Mavic Pro, was seized as part of their investigation to see if it was being flown in contravention of the Federal Aeronautics Act.

No one was injured in the incident and a spokesperson for STARS tells CTV Calgary that the drone did not affect the helicopter’s flight.

Regulations regarding the operation of drones fall under the newly approved section of the Aeronautics Act, Transport Canada says.

Those rules restrict the use of recreational and commercial drones in populated areas, given that lives, aircraft and property are at risk given those circumstances.

Fines for violation are up to $3,000 for recreational use.

For more information on Transport Canada’s rules regarding drone usage, go to the agency’s website.