Redcliff RCMP says that the body of a 40-year-old man has been recovered from the South Saskatchewan River near Medicine Hat.

Emergency crews were first called at about 3:00 p.m. about a male in distress.

Witnesses reported seeing a man swimming but then suddenly went under water.

A family member managed to get the victim to a small island in the centre of the river where a boat met them to take them to shore.

The group began resuscitation efforts until EMS arrived.

The victim was taken to Medicine Hat Regional Hospital, where he later died.

Police will not be releasing the name of the victim and no other further details are expected.