Police in southern Alberta are working to bring down drug dealers in their communities and last week seized a variety of drugs and several firearms from homes in Lethbridge, Coaldale and Fort MacLeod.

ALERT conducted two separate investigations in the area and confiscated over $55,000 worth of drugs and 11 firearms during residential searches.

On March 15, officers executed warrants on homes in North Lethbridge and Coaldale and seized:

Six rifles

A handgun

205 grams of cocaine

59 grams of methamphetamine

31 grams of marijuana

14 illicit prescription pills

Michael Monahan, 36, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Flight from police

Jordan Wensmann, 26, of Coaldale, is charged with:

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Driving while suspended

Jamie Delafosse, 41, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking

Two days later, a home in Fort MacLeod was searched and police seized:

Three rifles

A shotgun

222 grams of cocaine

3 grams of heroin

22 grams of methamphetamine

9 grams of marijuana

Dean Jordan, 47, of Fort MacLeod, is charged with:

Three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Three counts of careless storage of a firearm

Four counts of knowingly possess an unauthorized firearm

Possession of property obtained by crime

Elaine Reid, 39, of Fort MacLeod, is charged with:

Three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Three counts of careless storage of a firearm

Four counts of knowingly possess an unauthorized firearm

Possession of property obtained by crime

Police are asking members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community to call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.