Police in southern Alberta are working to bring down drug dealers in their communities and last week seized a variety of drugs and several firearms from homes in Lethbridge, Coaldale and Fort MacLeod.

ALERT conducted two separate investigations in the area and confiscated over $55,000 worth of drugs and 11 firearms during residential searches.

On March 15, officers executed warrants on homes in North Lethbridge and Coaldale and seized:

  • Six rifles
  • A handgun
  • 205 grams of cocaine
  • 59 grams of methamphetamine
  • 31 grams of marijuana
  • 14 illicit prescription pills

Michael Monahan, 36, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

  • Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
  • Flight from police

Jordan Wensmann, 26, of Coaldale, is charged with:

  • Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
  • Driving while suspended

Jamie Delafosse, 41, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking

Two days later, a home in Fort MacLeod was searched and police seized:

  • Three rifles
  • A shotgun
  • 222 grams of cocaine
  • 3 grams of heroin
  • 22 grams of methamphetamine
  • 9 grams of marijuana

Dean Jordan, 47, of Fort MacLeod, is charged with:

  • Three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
  • Three counts of careless storage of a firearm
  • Four counts of knowingly possess an unauthorized firearm
  • Possession of property obtained by crime

Elaine Reid, 39, of Fort MacLeod, is charged with:

  • Three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
  • Three counts of careless storage of a firearm
  • Four counts of knowingly possess an unauthorized firearm
  • Possession of property obtained by crime

Police are asking members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community to call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.