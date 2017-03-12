Early morning collision with tree in the northeast claims driver
Members of the Calgary Police Service examine the wreckage following Sunday morning's fatal crash on 64 Avenue Northeast.
Published Sunday, March 12, 2017 11:20AM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 12, 2017 11:21AM MDT
One man is dead following an early morning, single vehicle crash along the road dividing the communities of Taradale and Falconridge.
Emergency crews responded to a location along 64 Avenue Northeast, east of 68 Street, shortly before 3:30 a.m. following reports of a crash.
According to EMS Public Education Officer Adam Loria, the responding paramedic crew encountered a severely damaged vehicle that had struck a tree. The driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police continue to investigate the crash and excessive speed is believed to have played a role in the collision.
“Based on (the fact) the car is wrapped around a tree, we believe that it was travelling at about double the speed limit,” said CPS A/Sgt. Mudassir Rana. "We believe that high speed was a factor and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt."
As a result of a preliminary investigate, police suspect the driver of the sedan lost control of the vehicle before entering the centre median and colliding with a tree.
The identity of the deceased has not been released.
A section of 64 Avenue, between 68 Street and Tarington Road, was closed to traffic for several hours but has since reopened.
