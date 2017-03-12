One man is dead following an early morning, single vehicle crash along the road dividing the communities of Taradale and Falconridge.

Emergency crews responded to a location along 64 Avenue Northeast, east of 68 Street, shortly before 3:30 a.m. following reports of a crash.

According to EMS Public Education Officer Adam Loria, the responding paramedic crew encountered a severely damaged vehicle that had struck a tree. The driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the crash and excessive speed is believed to have played a role in the collision.

“Based on (the fact) the car is wrapped around a tree, we believe that it was travelling at about double the speed limit,” said CPS A/Sgt. Mudassir Rana. "We believe that high speed was a factor and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt."

As a result of a preliminary investigate, police suspect the driver of the sedan lost control of the vehicle before entering the centre median and colliding with a tree.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

A section of 64 Avenue, between 68 Street and Tarington Road, was closed to traffic for several hours but has since reopened.