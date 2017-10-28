Members of the Calgary Police Service are investigating the early morning death of a man in his 20s inside a fourplex in the city’s southeast.

Police responded to a residence in the 3400 block of 31A Avenue S.E. shortly after 3:30 a.m. following reports indicating someone had died. Emergency crews located a body and the nature of the injuries led police to deem the death as suspicious.

The identity of the deceased has not been released but police confirm the man was in his 20s. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.