Two people were transported to the Foothills Medical Centre on Saturday morning after being stabbed in the northwest neighbourhood of Bowness.

Detective Andy Nguyen of the Calgary Police Service says officers responded to a home in the 8600 block of 46 Avenue Northwest at approximately 4:20 a.m. following reports of a stabbing. Two injured people were located and a suspect was apprehended.

EMS officials says a man, believed to be in his early 20s, suffering from stab wounds was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious, potentially life threatening condition.

A female, believed to be in her late teens, suffered cuts to her body and was transported in stable, non-life threatening condition.

According to Nguyen, the male victim’s status has improved and he remains in hospital in serious but stable condition.

Investigators continue to interview witnesses to the attack. Charges are pending against the unnamed suspect.