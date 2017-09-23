The Calgary Police Service continues to investigate Saturday morning’s brawl near an establishment in Castleridge that ended with one man seriously injured.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to Cowboy’s Taphouse in the the Castleridge Plaze following reports a man had been stabbed.

EMS Public Education Officer Stuart Brideaux confirms an adult male, age not confirmed, was transported from the scene to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious but stable condition.

Officers interviewed several witnesses at the scene. Police have not confirmed whether any arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing.