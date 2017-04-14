If you’re looking for something fun for the family to do on the Easter long weekend, you can head down to Kensington for a community-wide egg hunt.

On Sunday, the community is inviting Calgarians to visit between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. for a number of activities.

Maps, listing all the activities as well as where to find Easter treats, can be picked up from in front of the Plaza Theatre.

There is also free hot chocolate and coffee, a petting zoo and of course, get your photo taken with the Easter Bunny himself.

Ellen Parker, with the Kensington BRZ, says the community is grateful for everyone who comes to participate.

“We are very grateful for all of the support from the community and the businesses. We just really hope to see a lot of people through Kensington from noon to four on Sunday.”

For more information about the event, you can visit the community's website.