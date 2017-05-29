A Calgary judge has determined that there is enough evidence to go forward with the trial for a man charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her daughter Taliyah Marsman last year.

Bailee was found dead in her Panorama Hills home last summer and the disappearance of five-year-old Taliyah sparked a province-wide AMBER Alert.

Police spent several days searching for Taliyah and found the body of the little girl a few days later in a field outside the city.

Edward Delton Downey was arrested at a strip mall in the northeast on July 13, 2016 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in their deaths

Parole board documents showed that Downey had an extensive criminal history and that he had previously been incarcerated for drug trafficking and possession of a firearm.

On Monday, a preliminary hearing was held in Calgary and it was determined that there was enough evidence to proceed to trial.

Downey, 47, pleaded not guilty to the charges last year and is scheduled to next appear in court on August 4, 2017.