On the final day before India enacted new rules restricting the entry of crops that have not been fumigated for pests, Canadian pulse farmers have been granted a temporary exemption that will allow continued access to their biggest market.

Local producers of pulses, which include lentils, beans, peas and chickpeas, are hoping the three month reprieve will provide the required time to reach a long term compromise with the Asian nation.

“India still needs to import pulses so we need to come up with a policy that works to meet India’s consumer demand,” said Gordon Bacon of Pulse Canada. “We also have to understand what is the relative risk of pulses from various origins. Possibly, India is going to see that they will need different policies for different origins.”

India had planned to stop accepting non-fumigated pulse shipments from Canada beginning March 31, 2017. The last-minute exception extends the deadline to June 30, 2017.

Bacon says the Canadian climate does not allow for fumigation for a significant portion of the year and India should create different rules specifically for trade with Canada.

“The position that the Canadian government has taken, and supported by the Canadian industry, is that Canada does not have the pests that are of concern to India,” said Bacon. “We believe that, on a science-based risk assessment, we should not even need a derogation of fumigation.”

“The policy for Canada could be that our pulses present no risk to India and thus we can export without fumigation in Canada or on arrival.”

India is the single largest pulse importer in the world and Doug Sell, who farms north of Strathmore, knows all too well the Asian nation’s impact on the global pulse trade.

Sell has an estimated $100,000 worth of red lentils sitting in two granaries. The fruits of his labour have been without a buyer as the pulse industry awaits word on India’s import policy.

“There were no buyers for them,” explained Sell. “They simply had gone off the market, waiting to see what was going to happen with this fumigation issue.”

The lentil farmer says there’s optimism following the temporary exemption. “There’s more hope today than there was yesterday,” said Sell. “We need something long term in place that works on both sides of the street.”

The pulse industry hopes to reach an agreement with India in the near future as the revised deadline of June 30 would arrive prior to the 2017 harvest.

