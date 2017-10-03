CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Emergency crews called to fatal crash on Stoney Trail
One person was killed in a crash near Stoney Trail and 88 Street SE on Tuesday, October 3, 2017.
Published Tuesday, October 3, 2017 9:09PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 3, 2017 9:38PM MDT
One person was killed in a two vehicle crash near Stoney Trail and 88 Street S.E. on Tuesday evening.
The crash happened between a vehicle and semi tractor-trailer unit just before 8:00 p.m.
It is believed that the vehicle was turning onto the northbound ramp of Stoney Trail when it collided with the transport truck.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person is in serious but stable condition.
Police are investigating.