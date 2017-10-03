One person was killed in a two vehicle crash near Stoney Trail and 88 Street S.E. on Tuesday evening.

The crash happened between a vehicle and semi tractor-trailer unit just before 8:00 p.m.

It is believed that the vehicle was turning onto the northbound ramp of Stoney Trail when it collided with the transport truck.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person is in serious but stable condition.

Police are investigating.