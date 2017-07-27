Emergency crews remove suspicious package from Canada Post depot
Calgary crews were called to deal with a suspicious package at the Canada Post sorting centre on Thursday morning.
Published Thursday, July 27, 2017 6:11AM MDT
Members of the Calgary Hazmat Team, along with firefighters and police, were called to the Canada Post depot in the northeast after a suspicious package was found at the facility early Thursday.
Authorities were called to the area, in the 1100 block of 49 Avenue N.E., at 2:20 a.m.
Soon after, much of the Canada Post sorting and distribution centre was blocked off, including a number of streets in the area.
They secured a large perimeter around the building as they worked to determine what was inside and if it was dangerous.
In the end, firefighters in full protective gear put the package into a secured container and removed it from the scene.
Officials have not released any information about what it contained.
