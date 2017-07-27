Members of the Calgary Hazmat Team, along with firefighters and police, were called to the Canada Post depot in the northeast after a suspicious package was found at the facility early Thursday.

Authorities were called to the area, in the 1100 block of 49 Avenue N.E., at 2:20 a.m.

Soon after, much of the Canada Post sorting and distribution centre was blocked off, including a number of streets in the area.

They secured a large perimeter around the building as they worked to determine what was inside and if it was dangerous.

In the end, firefighters in full protective gear put the package into a secured container and removed it from the scene.

Officials have not released any information about what it contained.