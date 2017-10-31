For the third year in a row, teams from the Calgary Police Service and Calgary Fire Department will be working together to help families gain a bit of closure over their missing loved ones who may have gone into the Bow River in 2017.

Beginning on Tuesday, the CPS will be using HAWCS to conduct an aerial search of the Bow River and its banks while the CFD and the Calgary Search and Rescue Association (CALSARA) search the waters with ground crews.

The search spans the length of the waterway from the Bearspaw Dam to the southern edge of Calgary city limits.

Every year, Calgary police open approximately 3,500 missing person cases and, while many of those people are found, many others aren't so positive.

"There have been cases where people have voluntarily or involuntarily entered our waterways and have not been able to get out,” said CPS Major Crimes Section Acting Inspector Paul Wozney. “The search is part of our due diligence to try to provide answers to families that may be missing their loved one.”

The Alberta RCMP will conduct its own search of the Bow River south of the city, extending all the way to the Saskatchewan border.

If any bodies are retrieved, authorities will work with the Medical Examiner's office to identify them and determine the cause of death. If any criminal circumstances are suspected, then police say that appropriate measures will be taken.

Officials say the search is conducted now because the Bow River is at its lowest and clearest at this time of year.