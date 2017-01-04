The 15th annual Sirens for Life campaign kicked off on Wednesday morning at a northeast Calgary hotel and firefighters, police and paramedics all rolled up their sleeves to donate blood.

Canadian Blood Services says the need for blood and blood products is always great but demand is especially high after the holidays.

“Patients, it’s an ongoing need for a lot of blood products so that’s why we’re really trying to encourage people to come out especially with it being cold right now and really getting everyone to come out,” said Judy Jones from Canadian Blood Services.

Officials say 50 percent of Canadians will need blood or know someone who will need it at some point in their lives.

Only four percent of Canadians donate blood and organizers are hoping events like Sirens for Life will encourage others to make blood donations on a regular basis.

“We do need over 6000 units just in January alone, with almost 700 new donors coming in at that time, so it is something to keep top of mind if you haven’t donated, please make an opportunity to come in and donate and help support the first responders as well,” said Jones. “It's always a competition and every week we let everybody know as to who's coming in and keep everybody on top of what's going on but, you know, we have all the chiefs here today and they're working together really to help the patients, it's not really a competition, but they're really working together to make sure the patients that they know and see every day have the units that they would like.”

The Sirens for Life Campaign runs through to the end of January.

For more information on donating blood and clinic locations, click HERE.