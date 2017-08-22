One of Calgary’s utility companies says it will be looking into the issue that led to ultra-high bills for a number of customers.

ENMAX made the decision a week after a Calgary family revealed that they’d been charged $2,500 for water.

On August 16 Carly Lalonde told CTV Calgary that her family’s water usage was recorded at 744 cubic metres, 20 times her average family usage.

An investigation revealed that there were no leaks on the property and no logical reasoning for where the water could have gone.

However, the city found that Lalonde’s water meter was working fine so ENMAX said the bill would stay in place.

Now, the utility company says it has canceled Lalonde’s bill and will proceed with a further investigation into the issue.

Since Lalonde’s story came out, a number of other families say they are facing the same situation.

Taghrid El-Rafih was handed a $2,400 water bill for March and April, a surprise considering she sees a bill of about $100 per month.

“It’s really, really frustrating like, what do I do? I don’t want it to go to collections. We’ve never had anything like that; we pay our bills on time and he said that had been taken into consideration, so I’m stuck.”

ENMAX says it is reviewing her case and two other similar cases right now.