The majority of the province of Alberta is under a special weather statement because of a sudden change in weather that is expected to bring heavy rain, thunderstorms and even snow.

Environment Canada says a strong low pressure system moving into the province is to blame for the weather that is expected to shift on Wednesday afternoon.

The agency estimates that the heaviest rainfall, 30 to 40 mm, will fall from Hinton and Grande Prairie eastward to Edmonton, Cold Lake and Lloydminster.

Some areas will get upwards 50 to 75 mm, especially in the regions hit by thunderstorms.

Projections for Calgary are in the 15 to 30 mm range, but some areas could get even less than that (7 mm).

Higher elevations in the foothills and mountain parks could see 10 cm of snow.

Extremely high winds are also expected to accompany the system on Wednesday afternoon. Gusts are expected to reach 100 km/h.

Reports of severe weather can be made to Environment Canada by e-mail at ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or by tweeting details along with the hashtag #abstorm.

