Environment Canada has advised residents of Calgary, Central Alberta and Southern Alberta to take caution because of high winds, including gusts of up to 100 km/h in the region on Wednesday.

The agency says that the conditions could result in damage to property, such as roof shingles and windows. Residents are reminded to secure loose articles to avoid causing injury or damage to others.

Environment Canada says the sustained winds are forecasted to reach 70 km/h throughout southeastern Alberta and into Saskatchewan by Wednesday evening.

Drivers are also reminded to adjust to the changing weather conditions because of the high winds.

A cold front passing through the area, combining with a low pressure air mass is to blame for the high winds, says Weather Specialist Kevin Stanfield.

