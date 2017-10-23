An appeal that halted crews building the ring road in southwest Calgary because of concerns of the project’s impact on a number of wetlands is scheduled to begin on Monday.

Construction of the S.W. leg of the ring road, a $1.4B highway that runs from Highway 22X to Glenmore Trail, was stopped when opponents to the project said it would negatively impact beavers and waterfowl in four separate wetlands.

The city and province say the impact to the area is unavoidable, but they are confident that the measures they’ve put in place will keep water flowing into the nearby ponds.

The hearing begins at 9:00 a.m.