A new feature, aimed at honouring the role of horses in sport, has been unveiled at Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame in northwest Calgary.

The exhibit has displays on eight major national and international equestrian events, 26 athletes and two notable horses involved in the sport.

Visitors will even be able to get a close up look at Tom Glass’ chuckwagon that he used to win four Rangeland Derbys in the 1930s.

A 35 million-year-old prehistoric horse skeleton is also on display.

Margaret Southern, one of the honourees, says that horses are still a central part of many sports.

“Whether it’s racing, driving, chuckwagons; I think this is really, really extraordinary and if we can get lots of people to come see it, I think they will see that the horse really hasn’t been lost.”

The Sports Hall of Fame at Winsport features 12 interactive galleries and 100,000 artifacts.