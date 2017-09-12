The Kenow wildfire in Waterton Lakes National Park is now threatening areas east of the park borders, prompting officials to issue a mandatory evacuation order for hundreds of residents.

The fire spread past the park boundary overnight and into Cardston County, officials say.

The evacuations began just after 10:00 p.m., with states of emergency declared just a few hours later.

The order includes residents between Waterton Park and Highway 800 from the U.S. border to Township Road 40.

Another order has been put in place for Zone 1 of the Blood Reserve and the M.D. of Pincher Creek and indicates that anyone south of Highway 505 to Waterton Lakes National Park should leave the area.

People living in Zone 3 of the Blood Reserve should also prepare to leave the area once an evacuation order has been made.

Parks Canada is expected to have an update on the status of the wildfire later on Tuesday morning.

The agency is expecting to see intense fire behaviour through the day and into Wednesday, but hopes that a downturn in the weather on Thursday will help the situation.

Presently, the whole fire is considered to be burning out of control.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for the area, including Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.

The agency says the heavy smoke can cause increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches and shortness of breath.