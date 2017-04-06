The sixth annual Lady Ball is meant to raise awareness of ovarian cancer, one of the deadliest forms of the disease.

Amanda Nelson is ready to party at the Lady Ball this year as a way of thumbing her nose at her arch enemy, ovarian cancer.

“I was diagnosed with stage three ovarian cancer in 2012, then I discovered that I have the brca2 gene after a diagnosis of breast cancer last June,” she said. “I had to have a hysterectomy and 18 rounds of chemotherapy once a week, which was pretty intense.”

She isn’t alone. 2,800 Canadians will be diagnosed this year, and one in five will die within five years. It’s the most serious women’s cancer and is hard to detect.

“Some of the symptoms are extremely common, this disease is different for every single person who is diagnosed with it, many women have some of the symptoms, many women don’t have symptoms, so it is very important that women understand their family history as well as their own bodies,” said Kathryn Vincent, Ovarian Cancer Canada. “A woman may be diagnosed in late stages and may live a very long life, a woman may be diagnosed in an earlier stage and may not be as lucky.”

That’s why the organization released a controversial advertising campaign last year praising cancer survivors for having the “lady balls” to fight the disease, and why the fundraising goal for the event is $200,000.

“The Lady Ball is just going to be a fun evening of fashion and comedy, Jessica Holmes is our MC for the year, she’s been doing it for many years and she’s absolutely hilarious, our fashion show is put on by Hudson’s Bay Calgary Downtown, we have all kinds of experience booths, we have a live auction, a silent auction, we have a charity wine wall that happening, we have some fantastic musicians that have been in the news lately that are coming to play for us, overall it’s just going to be a fabulous event,” said Vincent.

The sold-out event goes at Telus Spark this year, and while Amanda Nelson will be enjoying herself, the reason she fights on is never far from mind.

“I hope that nobody has to go through this, I hope that ovarian cancer isn’t a thing, but at least if it is, that they get diagnosed earlier, that way they don’t have to go through everything that I went through,” she said.

You can learn more about the Lady Ball and ovarian cancer at the Ovarian Cancer Canada website.