A blood stain expert who meticulously went through the Liknes home in Parkhill told the court about her findings at the Douglas Garland triple murder trial on Wednesday.

Garland is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their grandson Nathan O’Brien in the summer of 2014.

On Wednesday morning, Acting Sergeant Jodi Arns with the CPS Forensic Crime Scene Unit told the court about blood stains found in the Liknes home.

**WARNING - GRAPHIC DETAILS FOLLOW**

Arns told the court that she was called to investigate the Likne home on July 1, 2014.

She said that a number of stains, including ones in the front foyer and living room, were swabbed and came back with matches to Kathy Liknes.

In the kitchen of the Liknes home, Arns testified that she found dried blood flakes on the floor. A further chemical process was used by investigators and she told the court that it revealed swipe marks, like a mop or rag had been used to clean up.

Swabs of that blood matched the DNA profile of Kathy, Arns said.

She also told the court about multiple blood stands found on the stairwell to the second floor and more drip stains by the spare room.

Arns said that the also found blood stains that matched the DNA profile of Alvin and Nathan in the home, including on the stairs leading to the upper level and in what looks like a bloody handprint on a closet door.

Alvin's blood was also found in a drag mark in the upstairs hallway, Arns said, and a blood spatter was found on the wall behind the headboard.

Heavy blood stains were also found in the spare bedroom, Arns said, and they matched Kathy's DNA profile.

As for how the victims were struck, Arns told the court that Kathy was hit with a blunt object but she couldn't say what that was.

In the master bedroom, where it is believed that Alvin was attacked, Arns said that over 200 spatter stains were found. Swabs from the stains all matched Alvin's profile she said.

She testified that Alvin was hit at least once, but may have been hit multiple times by his attacker while he was lying down, given how the spatters were found in the room.

On Tuesday, the court heard from an RCMP expert on DNA who testified about a number of pieces of DNA evidence recovered from the Liknes and Garland homes.

Vivian Mohrbutter told the court that DNA from all three victims was found on weapons, rubber boots and in the ashes of a fire pit on the Garland farm.

She also said that Garland’s DNA was found on weapons stored in a bag and a box of handcuffs stored in an outbuilding at the farm.

A swab taken of a stain on the shoes he wore during his original arrest also tested positive as belonging to Alvin Liknes, Mohrbutter said.

The Crown alleges that Garland took Alvin and Kathy Liknes and Nathan O’Brien from their home in Parkhill on June 29, 2014.

They say he killed them on his parents’ farm near Airdrie.

