The expert witness on DNA in the Crown’s case against Douglas Garland has taken the stand in the triple murder trial on Tuesday.

Garland, 57, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the killings of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their grandson, five-year-old Nathan O’Brien.

The RCMP DNA expert, Vivian Mohrbutter, is a forensic lab specialist at the National Forensic Lab in Edmonton and is expected to shed some light on the genetic evidence located on the Garland property.

**WARNING - GRAPHIC DETAILS FOLLOW**

Mohrbutter told the court on Tuesday that they typically recover samples directly from the individual, through a blood sample or a swab.

In the Liknes case, that wasn't possible so she said known DNA samples of the three victims were taken from a number of sources; Nathan's hockey helmet, Kathy's toothbrush and Alvin's electric razor.

DNA is the genetic material of all things, Mohrbutter told the court, and samples can be obtained from blood, semen, skin cells, tissue, bone, teeth and some hair samples.

She also testified that heat or high temperatures can degrade and there are some chemicals, such as RNase, that can break down DNA evidence. A bottle of that chemical was found inside a shed on the Garland property during the police search in July 2014.

During it's opening statement, the Crown said that DNA evidence of all three victims was found in multiple locations all around the Garland farm.

Prosecutors said that Kathy's DNA was found on meat hooks and bones and a small tooth were found in the ashes of a burn barrel and a tiny piece of burnt flesh was found in the grass next to it.

The day’s testimony comes after a chilling situation during Monday’s proceedings when the head of a company that takes aerial photos revealed images taken of the Garland property just days after the three disappeared.

The photos showed what appeared to be the bodies of two adults wearing adult diapers near a couple of sheds and a smaller figure nearby.

Photos taken the next day were also shown to the jury and showed nothing but an empty spot on the grass.

The court also heard about the extensive work that was done in tracking a green pickup truck, believed to be driven by Garland, through the City of Calgary and then north of the city.

The Crown alleges that Garland took Alvin, Kathy and Nathan from their home in Parkhill to his parents’ farm near Airdrie where he killed them.

