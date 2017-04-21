RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit is coming from Edmonton to dispose of a grenade that was brought in by a concerned citizen.

A man reportedly found a grenade on his family’s property and brought it to the detachment at 2:30 on Friday afternoon for safe disposal. He told officers that his father had served in the Second World War.

For safety, about 100 people were evacuated from the building and the bomb unit was called. They are expected to arrive at the detachment late on Friday afternoon and will begin the process of dealing with the item, which is inside a vehicle in the parking lot.

Members of the public are asked to stay away from the Airdrie RCMP detachment office until the matter has been dealt with. Calls are being diverted to the Southern Alberta Call Centre and officers will be dispatched to calls by radio.