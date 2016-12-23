Nearly nine months after Ethan Nielson’s family was told he may never wake from his coma, the nine-year-old continues his miraculous recovery.

On St. Patrick’s Day, Ethan, an eight-year-old at the time, was walking home from a piano lesson when he was struck by a truck at the intersection of Cranston Gate and Cranford Drive Southeast. The young boy suffered serious injuries to his brain and was airlifted to hospital where he remained in a coma for two weeks and hospitalized for the better part of seven months.

The young boy's recovery has surpassed the loftiest of expectations and he has returned to school.

“We didn’t think he’d ever walk again let alone talk,” said Melanie Nielson, Ethan’s mother. “Here he is and he’s still top of his class when it comes to math, he plays hide-and-seek with his friends at school, he participates in gym class. With a few accommodations, he’s functioning as a very normal child again which is pretty awesome to see.”

Ethan continues to undergo therapy and recently underwent surgery.

“It’s amazing what he can do,” said Melanie. “He, pretty much, on a daily basis surprises me with his resiliency, his drive and what he’s able to do and accomplish.”

During Ethan’s time in hospital, members of the hospital foundation introduced the boy to the climbing wall at Dr. Gordon Townshend School. The injured boy successfully scaled the wall and was excited by his accomplishment.

“Since then, he’s gone climbing once with cubs and he’s now registered in climbing lessons so he goes over to the YMCA.”

Melanie says her son’s recovery is not the only drastic improvement to come out of the crash. The intersection now has a painted crosswalk and stop signs and the area has been designated as part of a playground zone.

“All of these things are huge,” said Melanie. “It’s a completely different intersection than before.”

Despite the changes, Melanie says visibility remains a concern at the intersection and at many intersections throughout Calgary and she wants a review of rules governing how close vehicles may park to a crosswalk.

“When Ethan got hit, one of the big issues was that when he came out, the cars couldn’t see him and his visibility was next to nothing until he’s on the road because there’s cars parked right up to the intersection,” said Melanie. “If we lengthened that legal distance of five metres to make it eight metres or ten metres, are we more likely to reduce the number of accidents? I absolutely think that’s true. If you’re able to see that crosswalk, you’re able to slowdown, you’re able to stop, you’re able to respond.”

The southeast neighbourhood has two existing schools and will see two new schools open in 2017.Melanie would like to see crosswalks and school zones in place well before the students arrive.

“All of the students going to these schools already live in Cranston, they already live in the community,” said Melanie. “We do too much after the fact. If we know that these crosswalks need to go in, why aren’t they the first thing to be put in?”

“We need to protect our children. We need to protect our communities.”

Ward 12 councillor Shane Keating agrees with Melanie’s stance.

“I think it’s essential that the moment we know a school’s going in and the moment construction starts, the crosswalk and the signs and everything should be there so we really know what we’re doing,” said Keating. “The city has to make sure that these are put up regardless of whose responsibilities these are.”

Keating says delays in the creation of a playground zone could have dire consequences. According to Keating, 90 per cent of children are likely to survive after bring struck by a vehicle travelling 30 km/h. if a child is hit by a vehicle travelling 50 km/h, the chance of survival plummets to 20 per cent.

With files from CTV's Alesia Fieldberg