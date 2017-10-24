Calgary fire crews were able to contain a fire at a residence in the northeast on Tuesday morning and keep it from spreading to neighbouring homes.

Emergency crews were called to a house on Whiteview Close N.E. at about 11:40 a.m. after a neighbor called 911 saying she saw dark smoke coming from behind a nearby home.

Flames and smoke were visible at the rear of the bungalow when crews arrived.

A resident of the home was on scene and was able to let three dogs out of the front of the house.

Firefighters had to cut holes in the roof to get at the fire, which had made its way into the attic, and they were able to prevent it from spreading to nearby homes.

No injuries were reported but a family of four, who lived in the home, have now been displaced.