Calgary police continue to investigate the murder of a man in the city's northwest last year and have released an image of a van that was used by the offenders in the hopes that someone will come forward with new information in the case.

Louie Angelo Mojica, 27, was found with serious injuries in the front seat of a white Dodge Charger in the 200 block of Panamount Way N.W. just after midnight on August 12, 2016.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later and police say he was the victim of a targeted attack.

“The way this was orchestrated it’s pretty clear it was a planned attack. The location and the timing, without getting into specifics, investigators are confident that this was a planned attack,” said Acting Staff Sergeant Kurt Jacobs, with the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit. “It’s no secret that victim lived close by. We believe he left his residence, was temporarily stopped and it was a short time later when he was shot and killed.”

Marc Tremblay is Mojica’s stepfather and says he left behind an eight year old son.

“He has a lot of family and friends that misses him. Angelo and his son were very close,” he said. “It’s very hard for all of us to get any closure without knowing what happened, especially for his mother and little boy.”

Investigators have released photos of a vehicle that was used by the offenders and say it is a mid-2000, dark blue, Ford Freestar van.

“These investigations are very slow and complex, there’s no doubt about that. We were able to corroborate and confirm the type, this vehicle, the Ford Freestar, the colour. I know there were earlier reports it might be a Dodge Caravan, we collected a great deal of surveillance video in the area, talked to many witnesses and with this new piece we are hoping that might jog someone’s memory of this particular vehicle being seen prior, after or around that incident, maybe parked, maybe with individuals in it, but any information pertaining to that vehicle, we’re hoping, will help us move forward with this investigation,” said Jacobs.

Anyone with information about the murder or the vehicle is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org