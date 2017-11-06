A 41-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to the death of another man at residence in the city’s northeast on Friday.

Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Pineside Place N.E. at about 3:50 p.m. on November 3 after a man was found dead inside.

The victim has been identified, by his brother, as 39-year-old Randeep Dhaliwal.

Investigators say they received information that led them to a suspect and believe an altercation occurred that resulted in Dhaliwal’s death.

Police say he was fatally assaulted and an autopsy is being conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Dhaliwal’s family says he didn’t live at the home and that they are not sure why he was at the Pineridge residence.

They say he suffered a brain injury and never fully recovered from a serious car crash last year.

Dhaliwal has been living with his brother, sister-in-law and their children since he was released from hospital and his family reported him missing on Tuesday when he didn’t return from visiting a friend.

On Sunday, police arrested Christopher Thomas Dejarlais, 41, of Calgary and he is now charged with second-degree murder.

Police believe the suspect and victim were known to each other.

